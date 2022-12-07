One person was seriously hurt Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Highway K about eight miles west of Edgar Springs, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Kayla C. Bridges, 36, of Leadwood, was driving a southbound 2011 Chevrolet Malibu that crossed the center of the roadway, started sliding and traveled off the left side of the highway. It later struck a ditch embankment, some trees, overturned and struck another tree.

Bridges, who was wearing a selt belt, was transported by air ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia, said Cpl. Blake Rowden.

The vehicle was totaled.