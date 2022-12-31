Pamela Gale Sampson, 66, of Lynchburg, passed away Dec. 28, 2022. Pam was born in Thierville, France, on Aug. 2, 1956, the daughter of Virgil and Dorothy (Bourbon) Sampson.

Pam grew up in Success, Mo., spending many years in Turley, enjoying the farm and family where she enjoyed being outside in her VW pushing and popping the clutch to get it started. Riding her Honda motorcycle to work, she loved to ride.

She started her education in Germany, finished elementary at Success, Mo., then went to Houston High and graduated from Plato High School. She loved school where she played catcher on the softball team and also played volleyball.

Pam was seamstress at Rawlings in Licking for 25 years where she loved everyone she worked with, and she loved her job. After retirement she assisted with running the mail route.

Pam was a tomboy at heart. She loved trucks, guns and motorcycles. She was a woman of great faith. She found her church family at Pine Creek in Lynchburg where she loved Bible study and learning about the Lord.

Even disabled she loved to sew which led to helping create loving gifts such as quilts, bibs and bags.

Pam loved her family, she loved a good prank game, coloring contests, trips to Pittman’s for candy, playing rummy, playing poker, having Easter eggs hid all over her yard and to watch the kids hunt. She loved coffee and visits, adding to her collection of toy trucks all while listening to Christian music.

Her size never stopped her from conquering the world and gaining the hearts of many.

She gave a hug that was never ending and that would last a lifetime, a hug that if you got one of you will never forget it but with that hug, she gave one heck of a blooper too.

Pam is already so greatly missed, and life will never be the same without her. We all love you Pam, and we hope you love those new wings.

Pam is preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Dorothy Sampson and grandparents. She is survived by her family, five sisters, Sharon Houghtby, Melody Hendricks and husband, Jeff, Karen Sampson, Renee Chambers and husband, Steve, Dawn Hash and husband, Tony; one brother, Kenny Sampson; nieces and nephews, Karmen Lundgren and husband, Frank, Kim Johnson and husband, Landen, Mandy Johnson and husband, Laramey, Willie Hendricks and wife, Phoebe, Jeff Hendricks and wife, Laina, Amanda Mora and husband, Mario, Matthew Rossignol and wife, Stacy, and Chad Chambers and Vita and family.

Great-nephews, Mason Hendricks, Noah Hendricks, Nick Hendricks, Evans Johnson, Blake Hendricks, Avery Johnson, Levi Johnson, Lane Johnson, Cody Lundgren, Brandon Lundgren, Brody Hendricks, Laik Johnson, Anakin Shay, Joel Rossignol and Langston Rossignol; great-nieces, Emma Johnson, Kati King, Veda Shay and Grace Rossignol; three great-great-nephews, Truitt Lundgren, Silas Johnson and Milo Johnson, as well as many wonderful cousins and friends.

Services for Pam are Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. A Rosary service is held at 10:30 a.m. with Father Roy Chinnabathini. A visitation is 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mike Terry officiating. Interment follows at Pine Creek Cemetery in Lynchburg. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.

PAID