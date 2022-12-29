This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Persons can learn about tools to search their family history during a 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, meeting of The Ozark Spring, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) at the American Legion Hall, 1401 Bill Virdon Blvd, West Plains.

During the meeting, past chapter regent, Cindy McKee-Pirch and corresponding secretary, Sue Evans, will present, “How to navigate the free online databases found on the NSDAR Website.” The website provides valuable resource in researching family history and for those interested in learning how to access these databases containing information on Revolutionary patriot ancestors.

All Ozark Spring, NSDAR meetings are free and open to the public.