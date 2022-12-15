A Houston man will graduate from the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Nathaniel B. Poynter will be assigned to Zone 2, which includes Texas and Wright counties.

The class reported on July 5, and will begin duties on Jan. 9.

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe will be the keynote speaker. Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandra K. Karsten and patrol superintendent Col. Eric Olson will also address the class. Justice Patricia Breckenridge of the Missouri Supreme Court will administer the oath of office to the new troopers.

Four class honors will be presented at the academy gym during the 10 a.m. ceremony.

Poynter is the son of Kelly Poynter, who died in the line of duty as a patrol officer. His parents are Alison and Kevin Reed of Houston. Poynter was a police officer at Cabool for about three years.