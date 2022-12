A Raymondville man was injured early Friday when his van traveled off Highway B and struck a utility pole and overturned.

Tpr. Jason Sentman said the westbound vehicle was driven by Kenneth L. Nix, 82, of Raymondville. He was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

He was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was totaled following the crash about three miles east of Houston near the Big Piney Sportsman’s Club. The Houston Rural Fire Department assisted at the scene.