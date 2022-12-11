A Houston native says he’ll hold a service at a country church from a bygone era on Dec. 11.

Larry Dablemont, an outdoors writer and naturalist, said he is inviting persons to join him at the Brown Hill Baptist Church east of Houston near Brown Hill Road and Brushy Creek Road. He attended church there as a child.

The time is 11 to noon for the sermon-free, non-denominational service. The bad weather date is Dec. 18.

“It is going to be wonderful to spend a Sunday morning in the church where I went for many years as a boy,” he said. “We’ll have some beautiful old-time music that you heard decades ago and lots of verses from the New Testament to ponder.”

Persons who need transportation or have questions can contact Dablemont at 417-777-5227.