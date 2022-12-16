Two persons were sent to Texas County Memorial Hospital after injuries early Friday afternoon when a trailer-truck overturned on U.S. 60 at Mountain Grove.

Tpr. Robert Crewse of the patrol said an eastbound 2016 Freightliner driven by Ricky S. Montgomery, 33, of Butler, Ga., ran off the left side of the highway, overcorrected and ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

Montgomery and passenger, Montoya S. Dolley, 22, of Toccoa, Ga., were injured. Montgomery had minor injuries and Dolley’s were deemed moderate.

The rig had extensive damage.

Another trooper, MoDOT, Mountain police and fire assisted at the scene.