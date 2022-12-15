A Mountain Grove woman died late Wednesday night after she was struck by a trailer-truck unit on U.S. 60, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Sgt. Dale Pounds said the eastbound 2007 Kenworth driven by Stephen W. Howell, 39, of Middleton, Tenn., struck the pedestrian in the roadway, Rebecca S. Thompson, 63, of Mountain Grove, at about 11:30 p.m. about one mile west of town.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wright County coroner. Five other patrol officers and the Wright County Sheriff’s Department assisted. It is the 31st fatality in Troop G compared to 34 at the same time in 2021. Next of kin have been notified.