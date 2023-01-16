The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department is seeking help in locating a 14-year-old girl.

An Endangered Person Advisory for the missing girl has been issued.

Amber C. Townsend, a white female, is 5’8”, 120 pounds, black hair, green eyes and with a pierced nose. She was wearing a long sleeve shirt, black leggings, black boots and a backpack.

She took her dog and did not return. Authorities said she may be with her biological mother, Trish Adams, in the Springfield area. The biological mother does not have a permanent residence or parental rights.

Anyone having information should contact 911 or call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department at 417-683-1020.