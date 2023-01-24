January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

Volunteers from CASA of South Central Missouri Texas County participated in the national awareness campaign related to the subject called the Red Sand Project.

The project is designed to promote awareness about the 40.3 million people enslaved through human trafficking. The most vulnerable individuals – including children in our communities – carry the greatest risk.

The Red Sand Project invites and gives individuals the opportunity to question, connect and take action against vulnerabilities that can lead to exploitation.

The volunteers placed red sand in the cracks of local sidewalks to represent a mindfulness and awareness of something overlooked or “slipping through the cracks.” This simple act may seem inconsequential, but small actions build to make change.

If you would like to participate in the Red Sand Project, fill a sidewalk crack with red sand, take a photo, and share it using #redsandproject. More information (including the origin of the project) is available online at redsandproject.org.

For more information about volunteering with the local CASA organization, call Kayy Duncan at 417-260-4180 or go online to www.casascmo.org.