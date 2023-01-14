A Shannon County accident Friday night on Highway 106 injured a Winona man, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Cody L. Wilkes, 44, was operated an eastbound 2005 Ford Windstar van that ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned.

Wilkes, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains with moderate injuries. He was charged with DWI and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, the patrol said. The vehicle was totaled.