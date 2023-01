A Lynchburg resident was injured Sunday morning on Highway Z about five miles south of Highway 32.

Troopers said Katherine D. Combs, 25, was southbound in a 2016 Nissan Versa that traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a fence and utility pole before overturning.

Combs, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Medical Center at Lake Ozark. She had moderate injuries.

The vehicle was totaled.