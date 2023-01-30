A Mountain Grove man was injured Monday morning in an accident on U.S. 60 about three miles west of Willow Springs.

Troopers said John W. Harness, 66, was traveling eastbound in a 2009 Ford F-150 that ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

Harness, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken with serious injuries by TCMH ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. The vehicle was totaled.

Assisting troopers were the Willow Springs Police Department and Willow Springs Fire Department.