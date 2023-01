A Plato woman was injured Tuesday afternoon in a Highway 32 crash just west of Roby.

Troopers said Misty D. Quinn, 63, was driving an eastbound 2013 Chevrolet 2500 that ran off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.

Quinn, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken by ambulance with minor injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.

The vehicle was totaled. Investigating were Tprs. Jason Sentman and Nathaniel Poynter.