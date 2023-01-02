A suspect wanted for shooting at a Troop G officer has been found dead in Florida, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Monday.

Christopher Storlie was located by tribal police officers at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino near Hollywood, Fla., on Dec. 30. The patrol said preliminary information indicates Storlie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The patrol said Storlie opened fire Sunday, Dec. 18, on a state trooper who was attempting to make a stop of the suspect’s white, 2006 Cadillac Escalade, in Carter County. The trooper’s patrol car was struck several times, but there were no injuries.

The trooper was attempting to stop the vehicle for failing to signal on Parsons Road north of U.S. 60. A short pursuit ensured and the suspect stopped his vehicle, exited and began firing upon the trooper.