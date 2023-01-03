A Cabool man received injuries in a six-vehicle pileup Monday morning on westbound U.S. 60 at Seymour.

Traffic was stopped for a traffic light and vehicles were struck by a 2021 Freightliner operated by a Cassville man. The patrol said the force caused it to strike a 2012 Ford F-150 operated by Margaret J. Thompson, 71, of Elk Creek, and a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Jeffrey G. Watts, 42, of Cabool. Those vehicles were propelled into three other vehicles.

Watts, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Cox South with moderate injuries. He was the only one injured. In all three vehicles were totaled, the patrol said. Two of those belonged to the Texas County residents.