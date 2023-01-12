Two south-central Missouri residents were injured Thursday morning in an accident northwest of Plato on Highway 32, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Teresa L. Halsted, 53, of Mountain View was driving a westbound 2009 Dodge Avenger that crossed the center of Highway 32, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.

Two passengers, Christa L. Halsted, 35, of Birch Tree; and Benny J. McBride, 55, of Willow Springs, sustained minor injuries and were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon.

Everyone was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle had extensive damage.

The accident was east of Highway K.