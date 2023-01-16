Two persons were injured Sunday afternoon when a vehicle struck a horse-drawn buggy in Wright County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Nathaniel Poynter said a northbound 2011 Nissan Altima driven by Chasity E. Brooke, 43, struck the buggy in the rear that was operated by Stephen F. Fisher, 28, of Grovespring.

Fisher was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon. Brooke, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by private conveyance to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon. Both had minor injuries.

Brooke is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor driving while suspended, operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner resulting in an accident, not wearing a seat belt and failure to display valid plates.