Wanda Jean “Haney” Floyd was born Aug. 3, 1933 at Houston, Mo. to Roy and Anna “Kirkwood” Haney, and passed away Jan. 2, 2023.

Wanda married Gene Floyd March 11, 1949. They had 59 ½ years together and to this union three children were born.

Wanda gave her life to the Lord at an early age. Gene and Wanda helped Bro. Ervin Morton build the First Free Will Baptist Church in Houston. Wanda had the privilege of helping the church in 2000 to celebrate their 50th anniversary. She was a dedicated Christian and taught years as a Sunday School teacher and church treasurer for several years. She loved the church and was faithful to all services. The church family meant a lot to her.

Gene and Wanda lived their lives at Houston except for six years where they lived in Kansas City. She worked at National Bellas-Hess Inc. filling catalog orders. They loved the small-town life and moved back to Houston and bought White’s Café, and never left Houston again. They sold the café after a year because they never had time for their children.

Wanda graduated from beauty school in 1961 at Rolla, Mo., and operated her own shop for 36 years. She loved her work and made many good friends over the years.

Wanda had a big heart; she was always doing something for someone. She was taking food to someone or giving a pat on the back to make them feel better.

Wanda was a good mother and loved her family so very much and no matter how busy she was she was always there if they needed to talk over a trouble or needed help.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene, who passed away Oct. 25, 2008; her parents, grandparents and one brother, Robert Haney; one sister, Vivian Davenport; and one sister-in-law, Sammye Haney.

Wanda is survived by two sons, Roy Gene and wife, Jane; and Jimmy Lee, both of Houston; and one daughter, Linda Sue White and husband, Bob, of Springfield; six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren, two-step-grandchildren; and two brothers, Leon Haney of Houston and Harold Haney and wife, Delores, of Arnold, Mo. and several nieces and nephews that she loved very much.

Wanda was known and loved by many. She always had a smile and concern for others. This made her a special person and she’ll be missed greatly and, in our hearts, forever.

Pallbearers are Jamie Floyd, Robbie Floyd, Brian White, Brad Goins, Danny Floyd and Dylan Goins and honorary pallbearers are Bob Richards and Zack Richards.

A visitation is 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at the First Free Will Baptist Church in Houston with the service following at 11 a.m. with Danny Delcour and Gary Davenport officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Houston. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.

