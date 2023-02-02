A Willow Springs man is charged with three felonies after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of an incident on Monday, Jan. 30

Johnnie L. Renegar, 37, of 16601 Scott Lane in Willow Springs, is charged with second-degree assault – special victim (a class B felony), second-degree domestic assault (a class D felony) and third-degree domestic assault (a class E felony).

A deputy who was dispatched regarding a report of an assault at Renegar’s residence reported that upon arrival, an incident was observed taking place through a window in which a man had Renegar in a headlock on the floor of the living room.

The officer reported that the man, 76, said Renegar had been drinking all day and had pushed a woman during a confrontation. The man, who had injuries, reportedly told the deputy that he had intervened and subsequently been punched and knocked down by Renegar.

Renegar was taken to the Texas County Jail and has a bond set at $500,000.