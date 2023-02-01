North Star Equity Group LLC, a Missouri limited liability company, announced the acquisition of Licking Residential Care Center in Licking, Salem Residential Care Center, Salem Care Center and Seville Care Center, all in Salem, effective Feb. 1.

North Star is a faith-based senior care facility management company based in Mountain Grove. With this acquisition, North Star now manages seven long-term care facilities in Missouri. Locations now include Desoto, Belleview, Bismarck, Licking and Salem. North Star’s team said it takes pride in, themselves, being from small Missouri towns and believe recruiting the best of the best employees results in the highest quality care for their residents.

The long-term care industry has experienced significant challenges the past few years in navigating the pandemic, staffing shortages, and rising costs due to inflation, but the North Star team believes it is more important than ever to maintain well-run, local centers for rehabilitation and long-term care.

The centers in Licking and Salem are important to the well-being of these communities and North Star’s team said it looks forward to building on the care provided in each in the coming weeks and months. North Star was founded in 2013 by Brooke Bigham and Jim Hodge and now manages over 300 employees.

“We are excited to expand our footprint in these neighboring communities and look forward to being part of Licking and Salem,” said Brooke Bigham, president of North Star. “We are thankful for the opportunity to bring our ‘outside-the-box’ thinking and strong compassion for our residents and employees to these already well-respected communities.”