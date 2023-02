A Howell County deputy was injured Friday morning in a Highway 137 crash at Willow Springs.

Tpr. Joshua Kenyon said a northbound 2000 Ford F-350 driven by Justin M. Stanley, 27, of Willow Springs, failed to yield and pulled into the path of a southbound 2018 Ford Explorer driven by deputy Devon B. Mendenhall, 23, of Willow Springs.

Both men were taken by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. Each vehicle was totaled. Both were wearing seat belts.