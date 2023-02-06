One person was injured Sunday afternoon when an ATV overturned on Highway AW about eight miles north of Roby.

Sgt. Dale Pounds said a 2017 Honda Rancher driven by Kevin D. Hallmark, 39, of St. Robert, traveled off the roadway, overturned and ejected the occupants.

Hallmark fled the scene and was later found. He sustained moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance with moderate injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital.

The ATV was totaled.

Assisting at the scene was Cpl. Jacob Sellars and the Roby Fire Department.

Hallmark is charged with DWI and leaving the scene of an accident.