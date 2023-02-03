Two teenagers and a baby were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Howell County.

Troopers said a westbound 2015 Jeep Compass driven by Austin J. Anderson, 18, of Pomona, failed to yield and struck a northbound 2022 Ram 1500 operated by Shane G. Holloway, 43, of West Plains. The accident occurred at U.S. 63 and Highway N.

Anderson, and two passengers, a Pomona baby and Lindzy M. Summers, 19, of Willow Springs, were taken by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. All had minor injuries. Everyone was wearing a seatbelt. Both vehicles were totaled.