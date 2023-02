A woman found deceased at Chestnut Street property Wednesday night in Houston died of natural causes, according to an autopsy.

Police Chief Brad Evans said the death of Robin Aker, 72, shows no foul play.

Police labeled the death as “suspicious” until results of the examination were known.

Evans said the department was called at about 9:37 p.m. Wednesday to the 300 block of West Chestnut Ave. for the reported death.