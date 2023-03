An accident early Thursday claimed the life of a Summersville woman, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

MSgt. Robert Greenan said a southbound 2002 Buick LaSabre driven by Darlene K. Eldringhoff, 69, of Summersville, ran off Highway 19 just north of Highway F in Eminence at about 5:45 a.m., slid and struck a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by a Mercy EMS crew. Next of kin has been notified.

It is the fifth fatality of the year in Troop G; compared to six at the same time in 2022.