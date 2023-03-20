A Morrisville woman escaped serious injury Monday morning when her vehicle was struck by a train in Wright County.

Cpl. Travis Brown said a 2022 Toyota driven northbound by Ruby E. Woods, 52, on Shores Drive attempted to cross a railroad crossing and was struck in the left rear side by the southbound locomotive.

Woods was taken by ambulance with minor injuries to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

There is no signal device at the crossing as it was a private drive crossing with a stop sign. A private railroad crossing sign is posted, Brown said.

The vehicle had extensive damage; the train had no damage, Brown reported.