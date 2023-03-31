The Summersville board of education announced the appointment of Dr. Amber Hunt as the next superintendent beginning in July.

Dr. Hunt will succeed Dr. Rick Stark, who is retiring at the end of the school year.

Dr. Hunt was born and raised in the Summersville community and she has spent her 15-year career in education serving the students of Summersville High School. She taught 7-9th grade mathematics for 13 years and business education for one year. This school year she has served as the 6-12th grade principal. Dr. Hunt is committed to the school district and holds the local community and its members close to her heart, she said.

Dr. Hunt is a 2004 graduate of Summersville High School. She received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Missouri State University (MSU) in 2007, a bachelor’s degree in education from MSU in 2012, a master’s degree in education administration from William Woods University in 2010, and an educational doctorate degree from Lindenwood University in 2020.

“I consider it to be a great privilege to be appointed as the new superintendent at Summersville. My love for the community and the school district will help me to continue the positive work that the board, Dr. Stark, staff members, parents and the community have initiated over the past several years. We will inevitably face challenges but I look forward to putting students first and making decisions that will benefit the school and its stakeholders for years to come. It is my goal to continue to build a positive culture throughout the district and emphasize communication and collaboration. I want to see all students at Summersville reach their full potential. I will welcome questions, concerns, and suggestions that lead to student success. It is always a great day to be a wildcat!” said Dr. Hunt.

Dr. Hunt credits her ability to dedicate the needed time and energy to lead the Summersville School District to the support she receives from her family. She has been married to her husband, Ryan Hunt, for 15 years. She has a son, Harper, who is finishing his last year at Summersville Elementary as a fifth grader and a daughter, Sylvie, who is enjoying her year as a first grader.