A Licking man was killed March 7 when a structure he was demolishing collapsed, trapping him under heavy concrete, authorities said.

According to Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater, Matthew Strom, 50, was discovered by a family member at about 8:30 p.m., partially buried under heavy concrete near his home on Shipp Drive. Earlier in the day, Strom had begun work with a sledgehammer to tear down a small structure located there.

Texas County EMS and the Licking Volunteer Fire Department responded immediately and began rescue efforts, removing the heavy slabs of concrete. They were able to recover Strom, but Lasater believes he had succumbed within moments after the collapse, and ruled the cause of death as accidental compression asphyxia, according to a published report.

Memorial services for Mr. Strom are 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Assembly of God, Edgar Springs.