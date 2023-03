A Mountain Grove man was injured Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 60, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Michael E. Adams, 34, was driving a westbound 2001 Chevrolet Suburban that ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a rock embankment and overturned about two miles west of his hometown.

Adams refused treatment at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was totaled, the patrol said.