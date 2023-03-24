MICHELLE WHITAKER

A new business has opened at Licking.

Michelle Whitaker, a nail artist and educator for more than a decade, has done nails over the country and Canada, while teaching classes and working shows.

She moved to Licking area, where her parents owned property. She said after commuting to Rolla for about six months and facing a medical leave, she decided to open her own salon.

The business is Queen’s Castle Salon Spa and Boutique. Queen is a play on her maiden name, Queen. “I also want my clients to feel like royalty when they receive their services,” she said.

The shop at 101 W. Highway 32, Suite 6, at the four-way stop in Licking has a Boho Coastal vibe that is airy and beachy. The business offers nail services, lash extensions, ear candling, Reiki Energy Healing and pedicures. A boutique features local artisans with their crafts, skincare, custom clothing and jewelry.

A grand opening is April 8.