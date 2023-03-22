A Norwood man was injured in a Texas County accident Wednesday morning and faces several charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Justin R. Noble, 36, was driving eastbound in a 2003 Chevrolet pickup that ran off Highway MM at Austin Lake Road, went through a ditch and struck a pole.

He was transported to Cox South in Springfield by Mercy EMS. He had moderate injuries.

Noble faces charges of misdemeanor DWI, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, leaving the scene of an accident and having no insurance, the patrol said.