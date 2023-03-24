A Houston man sustained minor injuries in a crash early Friday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Cathryn Davis said a northbound 2008 Toyota Tacoma driven by Gabriel M. Pacheco, 23, ran off the right side of the Highway 17 and overturned at about 5:30 a.m. Pacheco, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. The accident was five miles south of Houston.

He is cited with DWI and careless and imprudent driving involving an accident.