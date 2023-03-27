The Houston Fire Department was among those assisting late last week in a water recovery after two persons drowned in high water in Wright County.

Authorities reported six persons were in a vehicle that was swept away by high water. Four were recovered and two disappeared.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Department said after midnight Thursday, a vehicle with young adults was swept off a roadway at a low water crossing off Highway M in Grovespring.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri Conservation Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri State Highway Patrol Region G search and rescue and the Grovespring Fire Department arrived on scene. One person was recovered. Efforts continued for the second person on Friday.

The victims are 19-year-old Alexander G. Roman-Ranelli of Springfield and 20-year-old Devin Holt of Grovespring, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.