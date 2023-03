The South Central Solid Waste District will hold a volunteer cleanup day on May 13 in Wright County.

An illegal dump site about 4 miles south of Mountain Grove will be targeted.

Glasses, trash bags, safety glasses and water will be provided.

Persons can RSVP and learn the exact location. Do so by emailing or calling Tegan Vaughn at 417-247-7875 or tvaughn@scocog.org.