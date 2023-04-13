Those who have ever thought about learning to fly can find out more on May 20, as Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 1218 hosts a “Flying Start” informational program at Willow Springs on learning to fly.

EAA Chapter 1218, a local organization that is part of the national Experimental Aircraft Association, is dedicated to growing participation in aviation by sharing the ways people can get started. The program runs 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 810 Bryan St.

Anyone with an aviation interest is invited. EAA’s Flying Start program introduces interested individuals to the endless opportunities and fun that result in earning a pilot’s certificate.

The event will cover the steps and requirements in learning to fly, provide tips on how to make it economical, and will culminate in a free introductory flight.

EAA has approximately 900 chapters around the world, which provide activities for local aviation enthusiasts with a mission of growing participation in aviation by sharing “The Spirit of Aviation.”

Chapter activities range from monthly meetings to airport open houses, fly-ins, educational programs,and pancake breakfasts that share aviation with the community and build a stronger bond between local aviation and the public.

For more information, contact Chapter President Tom White at 417 233-1218 or email to eaachapter1218@gmail.com

Link to register online: https://flyingstart.org/?fsdetail&event=83Ch7CiQV