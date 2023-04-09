A business window decorating contest will be held in conjunction with the annual Emmett Kelly Clown Festival in Houston.

Most activities are planned for Saturday, April 29, in downtown Houston. Those range from a parade to a chili contest to benefit the high school band to vendors and music. There are many events, including a 5K walk and run.

Emmett Kelly

Merchants also can participate by decorating their windows for the festival with a “Weary Willie” theme. This is the 125th birthday of Kelly, who was born Dec. 9, 1898, in Sedan, Kan., and went on to be raised on a farm east of Houston. He later became a world-famous clown in circus, film and television.

The top prize in the window decorating contest is a $250 prize presented by the Houston Herald that can be used for print or digital advertising.