A Licking man faces three felony charges and is in the Texas County Jail on $750,000 bond after an alleged incident involving a minor-aged victim on Saturday.

Devan Vandgrifft-Wnorowski, 29, of Licking, is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.

Sheriff Scott Lindsey said deputies received a report of sexual assault that occurred during a camping outing in northwestern Texas County. It was reported that a man identified as Vandgrifft-Wnorowski was supervising four juveniles ranging in age from 3 to 16 years old on the outing, and a 16-year-old victim reported being sexually assaulted by him.

Lindsey said other juveniles that were on the outing provided information that corroborated the victim’s statement. Vandgrifft-Wnorowski was detained and interviewed, Lindsey said, and he reportedly denied the allegations.