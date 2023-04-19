The 6th annual Banquet for Life, “Birthdays are a Blessing,” is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Wellspring Church south of Houston on U.S. 63.

Sara Forhetz will be the guest speaker for the evening. Forhetz is a speaker, journalist and podcaster who spent 17 years as an Emmy Award-winning television news anchor and reporter.

She now speaks to leadership conferences and churches all across the country and around the globe, urging people to be bold in their faith, and to mentor someone.

Forhetz’ travels often take her to Africa, where she speaks at open tent revivals. She and her husband, Ethan Forhetz, have been named one of the most influential couples in southwest Missouri and have been recognized as such by multiple publications.

The event will include a free catered dinner, a great speaker, client testimony and ministry updates of the center. Seating is limited; call 417-967-1100 for reservations.

There will be an opportunity to make a financial gift to the Pregnancy Resource Center.