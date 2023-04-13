Texas County Farm Bureau Insurance is participating in a statewide initiative to generate food items to combat hunger in the state.

For the eighth consecutive year, the company is accepting donations through April 30 at area offices. It is one of several events Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance organizes to help those in need.

The most-needed items include: Canned meat, canned fruits and vegetables, beans, rice, cereal, peanut butter, soups and pasta. Persons can drop off donations (food or funds) at the local office at 6785 U.S. 63, Suite 3, in Houston. The local agent is Kristy Cook.

About one in every seven Missouri children are faced with not knowing when they will eat their next meal on a regular basis. A donation of $25 can provide up to 100 meals to neighbors in need.

During the campaign’s final days, each Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance office will deliver donations to a local pantry. A statewide grand total of donations in pounds will be announced along with total monetary contributions. Last year’s efforts garnered nearly three tons of food and more than $13,000.