A motorcyclist from Falcon was died Thursday after an accident in Laclede County about 15 miles southeast of Lebanon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

A 1999 Chevrolet S-10 pickup driven eastbound by Aaron R. Grimes, 23, of Falcon, and a westbound 2009 Aprilia motorcycle operated by Mary P. Brackett, 41, met on a hillcrest on Autumn Road and struck each other head-on. Brackett was transported by helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, where she died Thursday evening, the patrol said. The other motorist was not injured.