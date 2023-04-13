An accident near Mountain Grove early Thursday injured one person, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Cpl. Travis Brown said a southbound 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Alicia L. Daniel, 59, of Mountain Grove, went off the right side of Highway 95, overcorrected and traveled off the left side of the road and overturned onto a fence.

Daniel, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance with minor injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital. The vehicle had extensive damage after the crash one mile north of Mountain Grove.