This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Houston Community Foundation announced Monday that an online contribution site has been established for a local fund that will benefit the Texas County Library for construction of the new Houston branch.

The Evelyn Marie Dieckhaus Creative Center will memorialize the 9-year-old girl at the library. She was tragically lost in a school shooting in Nashville. Her grandparents, Joe and Kathy Richardson, live in Houston. Her mother, Katy, grew up in Houston, and Evelyn frequently visited summers locally.

The Houston Community Foundation will hold the funds donated as an affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. The link is: https://cfozarks.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=8920

Persons also can mail contributions to: Houston Community Foundation, P.O. Box 156, Houston, Mo. 65483.