State Rep. Bennie Cook is applauding two Houston residents for making the trip to the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City to testify on what he considers indispensable parental consent legislation.

Cynthia Ramsey and her son, Carson, visited the Capitol to testify on Rep. Tara Peters’ HB 1163 in the House Committee on Elementary and Secondary Education. The Ramsey family supported Peters’ legislation, which deals with parental consent procedures surrounding with Individualized Education Programs, or IEPs. Cynthia shared the story of she and her son’s experiences with IEPs after he was diagnosed with autism, and expressed the need for parental consent when it comes to their child’s IEP.

Cook said he was pleased to see a constituent so involved in the legislative process, and stressed how valuable their story and testimony were as legislators considered how to address these matters.

“I would like to thank Cynthia and Carson for traveling to testify on behalf of legislation that will have impacts on lives across Missouri,” stated Cook.

Cook encourages any constituent with plans to visit Jefferson City to contact his office for assistance by email at Bennie.Cook@House.Mo.Gov or by phone at 573-751-2264.