A Tennessee man is held in lieu of a $250,000 cash bond following a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation.

Christopher M. Chaney, 30, of Ashville City, Tenn., identified himself as a California resident when stopped by an officer on April 15 in the Dunn area, according to a report. A scan of his fingerprints showed otherwise, as did a photograph.

He was wanted in Tennessee on an assault charge involving a weapon, records show. He also didn’t have a valid driver’s license. Chaney also is charged with hindering a prosecution.