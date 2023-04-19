Two persons were injured Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Highway B just east of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Msgt. Dale Pounds said an eastbound 2010 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Marietta J. Jungbluth, 74, of Raymondville, attempted to pass a vehicle as it turned left onto a township road. It was a 1993 Nissan Pathfinder operated by Reginald L. Cole, 65, of Houston.

Both drivers were taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital with injuries. Both were wearing seat belts. Each vehicle had extensive damage.

Assisting at the scene were Tpr. Jason Sentman and the Houston Rural Fire Department.