A 1994 graduate of Licking High School was among two persons killed Tuesday in an Interstate 44 crash near Marshfield.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a westbound 2018 Dodge Journey driven by Christopher B. Maples, 56, of Strafford, lost control, traveled off the roadway into the median, went airborne and rolled over the median cables into the eastbound lanes and struck an eastbound 2022 Ford Edge operated by Melanie S. McDaris, 47, of Hartville, who graduated from Licking. Both drivers were declared dead at the scene Tuesday afternoon. Next of kin was notified.

The accident was three miles west of Marshfield.