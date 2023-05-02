The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of South Central Missouri has named Amber Stienbarger as executive director.

“We’re excited to welcome Amber to lead our team,” said Anthony Perona, CASA board president. “Our not-for-profit organization has the mission of making sure that every child in foster care has a CASA volunteer to give them a voice. We think Amber is a great fit to accept that challenge.”

It serves children in the 25th Judicial Circuit, including Texas County.

Stienbarger spent the last 12 years working for the University Missouri of Science & Technology.

“I am honored to join an organization that, at its very core is about giving,” she said. “There are no more significant gifts than to help abused and neglected children with the selfless measure of volunteerism. Our volunteers’ donations of time, resources, heart and soul are truly incredible. When we can step forward and speak out on behalf of a child when life hasn’t been fair, we need to.”

Stienbarger is a life-long Rolla resident.

“Rolla is my home,” she said, “serving these children in this role is a privilege. I look forward to leading an organization that has the power to change a child’s story.”