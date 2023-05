A man from Licking was seriously injured Friday afternoon in Osage County on Highway 89, the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a southbound 2007 Mack Truck driven by John J. Godi, 36, travelled off the right side of the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned on its side. Godi, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to University Hospital in Columbia.

The vehicle had extensive damage.