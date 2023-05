A Cabool accident Friday night led to serious injuries for a St. Louis man on a motorcycle, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Jason Sentman said a westbound 2022 Yahama TTR driven westbound by Joshua B. Altis, 40, hit a log and ejected the driver, who was wasn’t wearing a helmet. Altis was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. The accident occurred on private property on Hamilton Creek Road about five miles north of Cabool.